(WTNH) – As about 34 million Americans prepare to hit the road for this upcoming Memorial Day holiday, there’s only one obstacle in the way of a great summer getaway: spiking gas prices.

Just a week away from the unofficial start of the summer, Memorial Day Weekend is gearing up to be one of the busiest since the pandemic began.

American Automobile Association (AAA) officials said over 34 million travelers are expected to be on the road this weekend, nearing pre-pandemic levels of travel.

“Major arteries going in and out of some of the larger cities are really going to be the ones that have the most traffic. And I think what you want to do is avoid the peak times which are in the middle of the afternoon,” said David Bennett, Manager of Repair Systems at AAA.

With gas prices soaring over four dollars a gallon in most states, experts say it’s important to have your car serviced, which could end up saving you more cash.

“If your tire pressures are slightly underinflated, you could lose about 5% of your gas mileage,” said Beckett.

And, if you’re renting a car, expect prices to be high. Online travel booking platform Hopper said that rentals over the holiday are averaging $61 per day.

“If you haven’t booked your rental car yet, you might want to check out some of the smaller airports […] where you might be able to get more availability and better deals,” said Lindsay Schwimer, consumer travel expert at Hopper.

You could potentially save more money by going electric. While the cost to rent an electric car can be higher than a gas car, you may save some money by skipping stops at the pump.

Gas prices aside, it’s still a good idea to rent your car first before booking a flight, just to make sure cars are available. Once you do, use free apps like Waze or GasBuddy to find the cheapest gas in town.