Stretch Your Dollar: Millenials are delaying home ownership

(WTNH) — The American dream delayed. Data from the Urban Institute shows millennials are waiting to become homeowners.

David Greene, Real Estate Expert, “BiggerPockets” Podcast Co-host says, “To a lot of people, when they see a home what they see is debt. There’s a mortgage. ‘I now owe money. I’m going to be paying for 30 years.'”

The data shows several factors holding millennials back, including waiting longer to get married and have kids as well as student debt. However, real estate experts say buying a home can be a worth-while investment.

“When you buy a rental property, and the rent goes up every year. You get to a point where you’re making more rent then it costs and you have extra cash flow that you can use to pay off your student debt faster,” Greene explains.

David Greene says for those millennials who are looking to buy, the first step is to talk to a lender and get pre-approved for a loan. Next, broaden your perspective and don’t let the price tag of a home deter you from a life-changing investment.

“I’m sure their parents had the very same fears that millennials today have. But look at what happened after 30 years of inflation. Real estate is an incredible investment when you hold it over the long term.”

Greene also advises to focus on saving.

“A lot of times, buying real estate forces you to live within a budget which is great for your personal finances and starts healthy habits going forward.”

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.