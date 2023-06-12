(WTNH) — If you like to download apps to your phone or tablet, a warning this morning about malicious apps capable of stealing your money and personal information off your device.

These days – it feels like there’s an app for everything. But before consumers download, CNET’s Bree Fowler warns that some apps’ sole purpose is to scam you and others, ready to take advantage of the fact that so few of us read all the terms and conditions.

“Scam apps can come in a lot of forms. They could be disguised as a game. Lately we’ve been seeing chatgpt themed scam apps, and the scam could be looking for lots of different things. It could be looking for your personal information. It could just be looking for money and it could be just looking to fleece consumers, making them pay subscriptions that they just don’t need,” said Bree Fowler, Senior Writer of CNET.

Tech giants like Apple and Google say they have rigorous vetting processes to stop malicious apps from ending up in their app stores.

Apple says it rejected nearly 1.7 million app submissions last year for failing to meet its standards for privacy, security and content. Google says it stopped 1.4 million policy-violating apps from being published in its store.

“But that said, you know, apps that are fraudulent or scams or just plain bad sneak through sometimes,” said Fowler.

And of course there are other ways to access apps which may not have the security protection of Apple and Google. Fowler says to spot scam apps, you want to read what the app requests access to. Don’t just inadvertently grant these requests.

“It may want access to your location data or to your contacts. Google maps really does need to know your location when you’re using it, but maybe that little game that you play to waste time, it doesn’t really actually need that information, said Fowler.

Be wary if an app is brand new and already has thousands of reviews. Fowler says good reviews can be faked. On the flipside, if an app doesn’t have many reviews, but seems like it should, it could be a knockoff. Look for typos and check the icon.

You should also go into your device settings to see which apps you’re already subscribed to and paying for. Because some apps, fraudulent or otherwise, might offer a free trial period and then charge lots of money when that time expires.