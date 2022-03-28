(WTNH) – A mom of five saves thousands of dollars a year grocery shopping without coupons. We are stretching your dollar with her story and her strategies to help you save.

A trip to the grocery store can run up a big bill especially if you have a big family.

“We have five kids, my husband, myself, and then our two animals,” said Meghan Birch.

Meghan Birch is a stay-at-home mom and she says she saves thousands of dollars a year by only going grocery shopping once a month and going back only if they need fresh food.

“Strawberries galore my friends. Two pounds for $5.98 and I’m getting them for sure,” Birch said. “There is something about going to the grocery store often that for us was just a trap to buy more things that we didn’t need and to not really use the things that we already had.”

Birch says the family spends roughly $1,000 a month at the store on food, house supplies, and pet food.

“We’ve saved easily $300 to $500 a month and that equates to about $3,600 to $6,000 a year. It’s a big trip, but it really helps to reduce that extra money being spent,” Birch said.

So, how does Birch pull off shopping once a month? She says the key to saving big is meal planning.

“When I really sat down, made a plan for the month, like these are the foods that we really like to eat. Let’s try to get the vast majority of that and a huge grocery haul, where we’re getting things that we can put in the freezer, put in separate containers, so that when that meal comes, we’re not going I don’t have this, I don’t have that,” Birch said.

Be realistic about your family’s eating habits.

“If you have those things in your fridge that tend to not be used up a lot or they just keep getting pushed back in your cabinet. Really take an honest look and say I’m not going to continue to buy those things.

Shop on fully stocked days.

“Know what days your store stocks things. If you can make sure that you have everything you need, and you can grab everything you want, you’re not tempted to go back to the store to get the thing that you didn’t get because they didn’t have it or you forgot it,” Birch said.

A couple more tips to keep your grocery bill down include going in with a plan. A grocery list is your friend. Also, aim for store brand rather than brand name products, which will help keep prices down.

If you use or eat a lot of a certain item, buy that in bulk, which will keep your trips to the grocery store down.