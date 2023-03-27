Conn. (WTNH) — You think you might have found “the one,” but before things get too serious, you should take a look at your date’s money habits.

“Money habits can actually influence and be indicators not only with respect to finances, but also with respect to what your partner prioritizes, how he or she spends their time,” Emily Irwin who works in Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management division, said.

Irwin said that how your partner deals with money can affect you too, especially if you’re thinking about taking the next step — like signing a lease together or getting married.

“You want to be sure as you enter into a relationship that you’re not taking on additional risk or liability that you didn’t intend to or that you were unaware of,” Irwin said.

Irwin said to keep an eye out for these four money “red flags”:

Financial Secrecy

If your partner is unable or unwilling to discuss their finances with you — such as income, expenses, spending habits, or debt — it could be a red flag.

“Inevitably conversations are going to arise about financial decisions and you want to be sure that you have a full picture of the others balance sheet,” Irwin said.

Flaunting Wealth

This can include being the one to pick up the bill in a “showy” way, or always buying the most expensive gifts for themselves or others.

“It can demonstrate a higher risk tolerance that you may or may not be comfortable with or even cause pressure on you to reciprocate those types of large expenditures,” Irwin said.

Job Instability or Lack of Career Goals

“What’s important is what does that person prioritize in his or her life and how is he or she going to support that in the future?” Irwin asked.

Unattractive Frugality

This includes behaviors you might find unappealing, like willingness to tip or contribute to charities.