Stretch Your Dollar: Money-saving deals at the movies

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Kids love the summer time but for parents it can be difficult keeping them entertained!

We are stretching your dollar with a popular pastime that turns into a real money-saver on Wednesdays throughout the hot months!

Bill Doughterty, owner of Mystic Luxury Cinemas, gets a thrill out of seeing kids making memories with their families at the movies.

“That was a good movie huh?” said Doughterty.

Like little Remy, seeing his first movie.

“What movie did we watch? The Lego Movie, what did you think of it? Was it different than watching it home? It was pretty fun wasn’t it?”

It’s why summers are special. Movie theaters like the one in Mystic roll out special prices and fresh popcorn to give families another option to keep kids cool and entertained…

“I like getting candy and popcorn and I just love movies,” said Will Barber, North Stonington.

The admission deal there is $2 a person for a special showing on Wednesdays.

And Elaine Hedley, who has her grandkids on Wednesdays, says it’s a great way to spend a few hours.

“It’s an affordable treat to do with the kids, it’s special and it does fill a little bit of time on a really hot day,” said Hedley.

She remembers going to the theater as a kid herself and now hopes she’s making the same memories for her grandkids.

“I like it a lot because it’s not something you get to do all the time, it’s like a treat to get to do every once in a while,” said Anna Barber, North Stonington.

A lot of movie theaters will offer money-saving deals for families in the summer so check the one nearest you. The $2 Wednesday deal here in Mystic goes through August 21st.