Stretch your Dollar: Money-saving life hacks to keep you and your house cool this summer

This week has many of us thinking about staying cool this summer! And while pools and beaches are nice. It’s going to take more than that in the day-to-day.

We are stretching your dollar with a few life hacks experts say can keep you cooler and, in some cases, save you money.

Eat light meals. Fruits, leafy greens, and seafood are not only good for you, but they also help in the heat by replenishing electrolytes! Large heavy meals sometimes make you feel sweaty and tired as it revs up your core temperature to metabolize your meal.

Cut the caffeine. Consider trading the caffeine for coconut water. Even when it’s iced coffee, experts say caffeine has the opposite effect on the body that you’re looking for in the summer. And coconut water is said to be high in potassium, which makes it a great source of electrolytes.

Now inside your home that could also lead to savings:

Remember: those ceiling fans should be set to rotate counterclockwise in the summer. That will push the cooler air straight down.

Also, turning on bathroom and kitchen fans can help if you’re trying to save on air conditioning. The exhaust drags the hot air that rises and pushes it out of your home.

Do your chores at night. The dishwasher and dryer generate heat. Keep things cooler by doing them at night.

This is on top of what you’ve always been told. Keep the shades drawn during the day to keep room temperatures low. And adjust your thermostat while you’re not home, so you’re not paying for what you’re not there using.