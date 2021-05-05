Stretch your Dollar: Mother’s Day deals and markdowns you don’t want to miss

Mother’s Day is this weekend, and if you’re looking for something to get the women in your life, there are deals out there. We are stretching your dollar with creative ways to show her you care without breaking the bank.

As you look for ways to show you care, experts recommend looking beyond the typical chocolate and flowers, especially if she has a green thumb herself.

“If she’s interested in gardening, for example, Home Depot is a good one to check out – they’re taking 60% off things like flowers and planters but also decorative items like outdoor fountains.”

Dealnews.com‘s Julie Ramhold says as far as jewelry goes, maybe skip the earrings, and get her a nice new watch. Many nice ones are marked down this year.

Fossil is taking an extra 30% off several items on its site. Watches are also falling into the sale at Macy’s, taking an extra 40-60% off, according to Ramhold.

She says Amazon also has a wide range of deals, and it’s still early enough to get it shipped to mom on time. But don’t wait much longer.

If it’s not for mom, but you just want to take advantage of May deals, Memorial Day sales will be here before you know it, which is when you can score big items for your home.

“That’s when we’re going to see mattresses and large appliances on sale,” Ramhold added. “Apparel is going to be huge then. We absolutely expect to see discounts anywhere from 70-80% off the highest.”

Appliances she expects to be marked down 30-40% at big box stores.

She also said for Mother’s Day – if she wants to pamper herself but doesn’t feel comfortable going to a salon just yet, beauty gift sets are marked down at Kohls.