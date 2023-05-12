(WTNH) — This weekend is all about mom, and we are stretching your dollar with some deals to help brighten her day!

If mom likes Kate Spade , get 30% off online orders using the code word “mom.”

Anyone can take advantage of this deal–If you need anything from Sephora, get free same-day deliveries using the code “momsday.”

If you like California Pizza Kitchen , get a $10 bonus card when you stop in this weekend with mom. Get $10 for every $50 spent to be used on a later date.

Here’s one for teachers to wrap up teacher appreciation week–Today only, get a free coffee or tea at Story and Soil coffee when you show your teachers ID.

And an event for tonight, The Wilton Historical Society invites you to the Betts Store for a sip and shop event. Enjoy some prosecco while you shop deals and discounts on “Made in America” items. There are also mothers day raffles you can enter.