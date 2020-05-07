Stretch Your Dollar: Mother’s Day gift ideas

Mother’s Day is this weekend but with stores closed and social distancing concerns, getting a gift isn’t as easy this year. We are stretching your dollar with five delivery options that will brighten mom’s day and keep everyone safe shopping.

These come to us from syracuse.com. First, flowers and sweets are still an option. First check-in with your local florist, chocolatier, or bakery. They may be offering deals on delivery to keep business afloat.

There’s also always bouqs.com, 1-800-flowers, and if you spend more than $25 on Godiva’s site, your order ships free.

Jewelry is also an option still. Anthropologie, Bauble Bar and Cole Haan are all having sales right now.

Wine delivery is a fun idea! On naked wines, you can shop individual bottles or gift sets, FirstLeaf has hand-picked selections from around the world.

Or how about the gift that keeps giving. Subscription boxes are fun to get month after month. Birch Box is a popular one with beauty and personal care items.

Frank and Oak can give her wardrobe a revamp and they’re offering $30 off the first box right now.

And a few other ideas – Meal kits, gourmet gift baskets and streaming services may all be welcome treats for the woman who may be spending a lot of time at home right now.

With all of these options, be sure to check with your local shopkeepers first. You may find they’re open and willing to deliver in order to keep business alive in the pandemic. There are also a lot of deals on gift cards, which will give mom something to look forward to when life returns to normal.