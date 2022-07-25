(WTNH) – With temperatures on the rise, it’s the perfect weekend for a cool movie theater and a good blockbuster.

Summer’s biggest blockbusters such as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are soaring to new heights inside the air-conditioned theaters. But with movie chains charging as much as $15 a ticket, and $10 for a large popcorn, a night out at the movies can quickly break the bank.

Movie lover Darius Hughes, a junior high teacher from New Jersey says he is eager to beat the heat. But, he estimated that it currently costs about $120 for him, his wife Karen, and two kids to see a film with snacks.

“If you want to compare it to 10 years ago, when we would all five of us would go, it’s much less frequent now. The cost is a factor. It’s definitely frustrating, but it’s part of the whole package of everything being so expensive,” said Hughes.

One of the easiest ways to bring down costs at a movie is to go on a Tuesday.

“Most movie chains around the country are offering $5 movie tickets all day, all evening on Tuesdays. You can also get a $5 concession so you can get a cameo-sized drink and popcorn for $5. So all in all, you can go to the movies and get your popcorn on for $10 on a Tuesday,” said Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak.

Experts at NerdWallet also say to go early to a showing, as some theaters offer discounted tickets for a late morning or midday show. They also recommend buying your tickets ahead of time at warehouse stores, like Costco or Sam’s Club.

If you’re an avid movie fan, you may want to join a loyalty program to cut costs. With typical fees of $10 or less, you can even score discounts at the concession stand, or maybe free tickets.