Conn. (WTNH) — Coffee lovers, today is for you! In honor of National Coffee Day, we’re Stretching Your Dollar with where you can save money on a cup of joe.

Dunkin’

As always, Dunkin’ has its free medium for perks members when you buy at least one other item.

Burger King

It’s a $1 coffee at Burger King! The catch for this one: if you use the Burger King app, and it’s only for breakfast hours. However, you can get this deal Thursday through Saturday.

Barnes & Noble

The book store is offering a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any baked item.

Keurig

If you’re more of a coffee pod kind of person, Keurig is offering 20% off pod orders when you order five boxes or more.

As always, the above deals are for participating locations.

Of course, shop local too! Look for more deals at your local coffee shop.