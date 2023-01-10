Conn. (WTNH) — Today is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day and there are a lot of unconventional ways to do that. With costs going up, we are Stretching Your Dollar with some ideas you may not know about.

With the cost of energy soaring in Connecticut, you might find yourself turning off lights and unplugging appliances you’re not using.

Green Supply Company has some ideas outside of caulking drafty windows and switching out your lightbulbs for energy-efficient ones. While those are good ideas, the company pitched the idea of using a smart power strip. They automatically shut off power to electronics that are not in use.

Additionally, the company said to put a focus on hot water by turning down the thermostat on your heater or wrapping pipes with insulation. Water heating is a major contributor to your total energy usage, the company said, so instead, make it a priority to make it as energy-efficient as possible.

For a smaller household, GSC suggests using a toaster oven over a standard oven. Additionally, they urge people to do some of their own drying — either hand-drying dishes or hanging clothes — a few times a week to cut down on the cycles done in big appliances.

GSC also said to consider tuning up your heating or AC during the off-season. Now is a good time to make sure your AC is working properly for the summer. Getting the service done when demand is low saves money and ensures you’re getting the most bang for your buck.