(WTNH) — Today, Oct. 12, is National Savings Day!

There is a great opportunity to save big today as we head into day two of Amazon’s second big shopping event of the year, which also has become an opportunity to save at other competing stores.

Amazon has shoppers logging on for deals early this year, Prime Day is kicking off for members, but opening doors for all shoppers to benefit as retailers compete with the giant.

Not to be outdone, Target has Deal Days for all. During their limited-time special, if you spend $50 on toys you can get a $10 discount, and for tech lovers, 10% off any one tech item.

Walmart has plenty of its own rollbacks to shop, with 40% off tech, including a deal on Apple watches. Plus get 45% off toys, including a popular Lego set which is now almost half off.

Exercise equipment, apparel, and robotics vacuums are also on sale to round out an ever-changing list of deals. It’s all happening to encourage holiday spending more than a month ahead of Black Friday.

It’s not over yet, you’ll be able to find deals throughout the rest of the week.

Of course, the best time to shop after this will be on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when everyone rolls out their sales all at once.