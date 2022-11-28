(WTNH) — Cyber Monday is here, and it’s the busiest day of the year for online shoppers.

Spending on this holiday is expected to top $11 billion, and the deepest discounts are expected to be on TVs, laptops, and beauty products.

“Cyber Monday’s roots are in tech. So anything that is tech-related that you did not get on Black Friday that you want, Cyber Monday is the time to get it,” said Kristin McGrath, an editor at RetailMeNot.

As for larger purchases, this Thursday, Dec. 1, is when appliances are expected to be at their lowest price, averaging 18% off at most retailers.

A huge factor looming over the holiday season this year is inflation, which is at a 40-year high.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates six times this year to cool the economy, and bring down spending. This is putting pressure on retailers to sell as much as they can, as fast as they can.

“They know that their budgets are getting eaten up by their heating bill, their rent, these necessary grocery purchases. So the pressure is on, you know, for them to compete with each other and offer the richest deal possible,” said McGrath.

Retailers are still losing ground when factoring in 7% inflation.

And to cope with higher prices, many shoppers are turning to flexible payment plans.

According to one estimate, “buy now pay later” payments increased by 78% on Black Friday compared to the previous week.

As for what not to buy on Cyber Monday, wait on mattresses and furniture. Experts say big deals on those items will be found on President’s Day.