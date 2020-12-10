Stretch Your Dollar: Navigating holiday sale, shipping and returns

(ABC NEWS/WTNH) — Christmas Eve is two weeks from today which means we are officially getting into “crunch time.”

News 8 is stretching your dollar with questions you should ask before quickly making purchases.

‘Tis the season for spending and shopping, and even amid a pandemic, the stress is on to get it all done on time.

But as you shop online more than ever before, be sure to pay close attention to your options if the item isn’t what you thought and you need to make a return.

“We’re sort of seeing a wider window for holiday returns than we normally do,” said Deal News’ Julie Ramhold.

She said you should look closely for the “holiday” return policy to be safe.

While more flexible changes are being made at some places, others are business as usual, and it may sneak up on you.

“Apple gives you 14 days to return items which is a really short window of time. But also, you have to have everything that came with it, so the original packaging, the documentation.”

However, she noted that some retailers have very flexible return policies. She said LL Bean gives you a year. Other flexible stories include Bath & Body Works and Costco.

“As a general rule, Costco has an excellent return policy because you can return anything, at any time, with no hassle. you don’t need a receipt, they can look it up with your membership card.”

You should also make sure items bought online can be returned in person if that’s your preference.

Asking for a gift receipt is always a safe bet too, and be mindful of shipping deadlines. Dec. 15 is when most guarantee ground shipping. After that, you’ll be shelling out some money to get items on time.