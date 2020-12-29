Stretch Your Dollar: Navigating those post-holiday sales

(ABC NEWS/WTNH) — Holiday shopping isn’t over! It’s now time for those post-holiday sales.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with where you’ll find savings.

It’s been a year like no other — sales increased, three percent over the holiday season.

The place that got the biggest boost? Online. Online sales were 49% percent this year while in-store shopping saw sales saw a 10% decline.

Many of your favorite retailers have deep discounts on things like clothing. Experts said you could see up to 75% off on items from sweaters to gloves and mittens.

Lotions, perfumes, little makeup gift sets tend to be seasonal gifts and you oftentimes see them on discount. Now you can find them up to 70% off.

A number of toys are now 70%, so if you have kids’ birthday parties coming up this year, it doesn’t hurt to check out that merchandise because you will find a lot of it deeply discounted.

And finally, Christmas decorations and candy. The day after Christmas always brings one thing for certain and that is deep discounts on wrapping paper.