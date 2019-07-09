Stretch Your Dollar: Negotiating a salary increase with your boss

(WTNH) — We all want to make more money, but according to a survey, most of us are a little timid about asking the boss for a raise.

When it’s time to talk to a boss about money, many would rather sit in the dentist’s chair.

“They were more confident getting a root canal then they were negotiating salary,” Ryan Sutton, District President, Robert Half Northeast.

According to a survey from staffing firm Robert Half, only 39 percent of people negotiated their starting salary despite wanting to make more cash.

“The ability and the desire to execute on negotiating a salary, which is complicated, it’s tough versus people want to because everybody wants to be paid their fair wage.”

The survey also notes more men than women will ask for more money and millennials are bolder about talking to a new boss than any other generation.

If you want to have that cash convo, whether you are about to start a new job or happy with the one you are in, be prepared.

“Whether that is looking up the market salary for your position or whether it’s speaking with other people in that company you’re trying to get hired by and asking them their experience, the bottom line is you have to do your preparation,” Sutton says. “Take emotion out of it. And this is probably, quite frankly, the hardest.”

Experts say simply having the conversation could ultimately help your career.

“In the course of your career, you are going to see higher wages, really for a lifetime, if you negotiate properly and tactfully along the way.”

Experts say one thing not to do while negotiating is to keep your personal financial situation out of the meeting. You don’t want to talk about an upcoming wedding or other financial struggles as reason you need a raise.

That typically won’t be taken into consideration when deciding if you’re deserving of a higher wage.

