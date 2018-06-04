Stretch Your Dollar: New mortgage lending trends

Big banks are walking away from low-income homebuyers, leaving “non-bank” financial institutions filling the gap. We are stretching your dollar with a warning before you borrow form alternative lenders.

Traditional banks aren’t providing home loans like they used to.

A new report from the Consumer financial Protection Bureau high lights a decline in low and moderate-income borrowers.

In 2009, low and moderate-income earners made up 36.6 percent of borrowers. That figure sunk to 26.3 percent by 2017.

Rising housing costs have priced some people out of the market and the federal government’s crackdown on subprime lending following the financial crisis is partially to blame.

But the new data shows a surprising shift in who is lending.

Low interest rates and high regulatory costs have pushed big banks away form the mortgage business, leaving independent mortgage companies or “non-banks” to pick up the slack.

Last year, Quicken Loans, an online non-bank, passed Wells Fargo as the nation’s highest volume lender.

But non-banks are often relatively new and privately owned, making it difficult for them to assess risk and absorb losses when the market takes a downturn.

Experts worry the shift away from traditional lenders could increase volatility in the mortgage market.

Don’t’ worry if this makes your concerned about a move you were hoping to make.

Nowadays there are all different kinds of loans out there, convention, FHA and special program loans. There are also options for those with low credit scores or if you’re a veteran.

Bottom line, it’s best to shop around, get a few different opinions to find the best rate and a lender you truly trust.