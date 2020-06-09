Stretch Your Dollar: New resources to help you with health insurance

The COVID-19 crisis has left a lot of people out of work and worried about health insurance. If that’s you, there’s a new set of resources that can help. We are stretching your dollar with a look.

Losing your job is stressful enough. Losing health insurance with it can quickly make a bad situation worse. But now there’s a new web tool that can help you offered through Connecticut’s Office of Healthcare Advocate website at ct.gov/oha. When you log on, scroll down to where it says “Lost your coverage.”

It’ll then give you five or six options. State Healthcare Advocate Ted Doolittle told News 8 families may be surprised to find out they may qualify for free or inexpensive coverage depending on their situation.

“Up to a family of four, I want to say, even in the low 80s, 83,000 or so, the kids may qualify for free health insurance under the Husky program and sticking with the same family of four up to 104,000 that family may be eligible for reduced premiums when they buy their own insurance on the Obamacare exchange which is called Access Health CT,” Dolittle explained.

But there are deadlines you don’t want to miss. For example, you may only have a 60-day window from when you lost your coverage to be able to buy into your own plan through Access Health CT.

There are also Medicare deadlines.

“If folks who have been employed are 65 or older, or if you’re on dialysis or another disability group, they might qualify for Medicare, and again there are deadlines and penalties that last the rest of your life, like higher premiums, if you don’t take action within a certain timeframe of losing coverage.”

That website may also help you if you have insurance but are looking for free advice on things like whether a health savings plan is right for you. Now, if you don’t have internet access, call 1-866-466-4446 and they’ll walk you through your options.