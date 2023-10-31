(WTNH) – The spookiest day of the year has arrived and as the kids get ready to trick-or-treat, we are Stretching Your Dollar with not-so-scary money savers to add to the festivities.

If your plan is to serve up pizza for your Halloween get-together, 7-Eleven is back with a fan-favorite “treat.” Rewards members can get a free large pizza when they buy one at participating locations.

If wings are more your thing, get a free order of boneless with a $40 internet order at Applebees. Enter the promo code “SCARY23” for the deal.

Baskin Robbins is celebrating the 31st of the month by offering 31-cent scoops. 31 is a special number for the chain. They actually do this on the 31st of any month that has the day.

If you need an activity before the tricks and treats. Chuck E. Cheese is celebrating its Halloween “Boo-Tacular.” They are serving up pumpkin-shaped pizza and slime treats at participating locations. In some cases, you can play free for 30 minutes. Check your location for details.