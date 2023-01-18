Conn. (WTNH) — If saving money is your goal, you may want to consider a “no spend” challenge. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with what it is and how to get started.

It’s 2023 and you make a resolution to save money in the new year — but without a concrete plan. It’s why many people are implementing a “no spend” challenge into their lives, which may be easier to follow than you’d think.

“The Sage Millennial” has steps to get started.

First, make a list of what you can and cannot spend money on. Keep paying the rent, insurance, groceries, and other essential bills. What you want to avoid during the challenge includes dinners, expensive activities, drinks, services, and other non-essentials.

A concrete plan makes it easier to follow.

Next, come up with a timeline and let family and friends know what you’re doing. Their support will help you stay on track.

Meal-planning will help you avoid a daily splurge. Come up with ideas in advance to at least get you to your goal.

The best way to have success is set a short-term goal you can easily meet. Then, tack onto that gradually as you get the hang of it.

It may not be a bad idea to “unsubscribe” to promotional emails that tempt you to spend. You can also take advantage of the meal-prep services that offer limited one-time deals to try it out.