(WTNH) — A new month kicked off this week, and this November will come with loads of savings opportunities, especially with Black Friday coming up.

November is always a month of deals, but with inflation and consumers planning out their shopping more closely these days, retailers are extending deals. Here’s how you can at least start planning for the month ahead.

As always, Black Friday is king when it comes to electronics and TVs. On Cyber Monday, focus on clothing, athletic sneakers, and toys.

But with competitive price matching offered at most retailers this year, experts suggest you buy what you need when you see it marked down. Then, look for money back from a price match if you see a better deal later on.

What should you not buy this month?

Winter clothing! Don’t buy it yet, mittens, hats, and coats go on sale in January if you can wait/ Now is when you find your fall clothing on sale.

Also, skip the gift cards in November! Retailers notoriously offer bonus deals with gift card purchases in December. That’s as close to free money as it gets.

Also to military families, take advantage of Veterans Day deals. In many cases, you can stack your discount on top of these deals.