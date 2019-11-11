Stretch Your Dollar: November savings

When you think of deals in November, you may think of Black Friday. But there are three big ways to save this month that have nothing to do with holiday giving. In fact, one gets the kids ready for next summer! We are stretching your dollar with a look.

We’re a few weeks away from Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean there are no money-savers right now. Halloween is behind us, which means you can find decor, bags of candy and costumes at a deep discount- more than 50% off in some places.

But experts at Dealnews say the real savings you need to know about may have nothing to do with the holidays. The big one is summer camp! Camps are looking to lock in campers for next summer, and than means you can get a better rate now before the new year starts.

The next one is Bakeware. Before we get too close to the holidays, look for deals now on stuff like flour, sugar, chocolate chips and pans. All items that you’ll need and won’t go bad.

The last one- airfare for new years! If you’re planning to get away to ring in 2020, we’re in a sweet spot for lower prices. Airfare app Hopper says a good price for a round trip fare is about $350.

Here are three things to skip buying this month if you can — gift cards, winter clothing and exercise equipment.