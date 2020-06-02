Stretch Your Dollar: Other healthcare payment options during these unprecedented times

The coronavirus pandemic has continued to keep people out of work and worried about what comes next. One thing you shouldn’t have to worry about is paying for healthcare, but it’s a major concern for a lot of people. We are stretching your dollar with a look at your options.

America is slowly starting to get back to work. While this is good news for a lot of people, there are still many others who no longer have a job to return to.

As scared as we are of the coronavirus pandemic, the fear and thought of losing our healthcare coverage is a real one. As time goes by, the loss of health insurance is becoming a growing concern for many families. If that’s you, RxSaver medical expert Dr. Holly Phillips says you have options, starting with COBRA.

“It is possible to keep the same insurance even after you’ve lost your job. That stems from COBRA, which allows laid-off workers to continue their same insurance plans for up to 18 months after being let go,” Dr. Phillips.

You’d get to keep your doctor in that case, but it can be very expensive as you no longer have an employer to share premium costs with.

If that’s too expensive, you can also shop the Affordable Care Act marketplace during an open enrollment period. That gives you the flexibility to shop based on your need and income.

“It also offers subsidies that can cap premiums if your income is low enough. So then if you find yourself jobless, an Obamacare policy could be inexpensive.”

Lastly, Medicaid is the federally and state-funded program that could be another option for the recently unemployed.

As you shop around, remember to look for other cost-saving measures. Find out if prescriptions you’re taking have a generic version as many of them are the same thing under another name. Just be sure to talk to your doctor before making any changes.

Here in Connecticut, you also have 60 days after losing your job to apply for health insurance through Access Health CT. Job loss is also considered a qualifying event. Phillips says RxSaver is a free prescription finder that can help you save money. Here is the link to find out more: https://rxsaver.retailmenot.com/