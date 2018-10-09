Stretch Your Dollar: Peer-to-peer car sharing apps Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

(WTNH) - Airbnb has changed the way many of us travel, by allowing us to stay in the homes of complete strangers. Now, other peer-to-peer sharing apps are gaining popularity by letting you do the same thing when it comes to your car.

We're stretching your dollar look at the tech start-ups that's helping some people make money.

A brand-new car. And Brittany Young is actually making money off of it

"Total. I've made about $800 so far," said Brittany Young, rents her car on Turo.

She's one of millions using the car sharing app "Turo" to share their vehicles with complete strangers.

"When they pick up my car I give them suggestions of where to go, what to do, what to eat," said Young.

The "Turo" app allows you to rent your car to pre-approved drivers and offers a cheaper alternative to the car rental counter.

"You can get the car delivered to you at the airport, curbside. Or if you're traveling locally, you can get the car delivered to your home or your office," said Andre Haddad, Turo CEO.

Haddad says it's like an Airbnb for cars.

"Our hosts are sharing cars because for the first time ever car is no longer appreciating asset that cost them money. It's an asset that can pay for itself," said Haddad.

The "Getaround" and "Hyre-Car" apps are also giving users more flexibility and customization.

along with "Turo," all three work like an online dating app, allowing users to browse vehicles in their area and pick one that fits their budget and occasion.

"If I was renting a high-performance car from a rental car company that would be at least 300-400 bucks. On Turo, I can get that for $100," said Christian Tooley, rents cars on Turo.

"We've got 850 makes and models so you can get a very basic car for $20 a day and if you want to splurge you purchase to drive a Lamborghini for $2,000 a day," said Haddad.