Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday is March 14, which if you look at numerically, is 3.14 — also the measurement for “Pi” in mathematics.

It’s National “Pi” Day, and to celebrate, many businesses are offering up deals and freebies. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with a few, per Retail Me Not:

7-Eleven

Participating 7-Eleven stores are serving pizza for $3.14 on Tuesday. The deal is available in-store when you sign up for the “7Rewards” program or order through 7Now.

Boston Market

Boston Market is offering a free chicken pot pie with any potpie and drink order for a BOGO deal.

Papa Johns

Score a pizza for $3.14 at Papa Johns when you buy one large one-topping pizza at regular price.

Uno

Get an individual thin-crust pizza for $3.14 at Uno Pizzeria.