Stretch your Dollar: Plan ahead for your holiday travels amid Delta variant spread surge

It’s not even Labor Day yet, but with the Delta variant creating uncertainty, experts recommend you think about booking your holiday travel before certain deals and services are no longer offered.

We are stretching your dollar with five tips from the Washington Post to consider so you don’t find yourself out of luck:

Reserve your rental car now. You’ve heard of the shortages happening nationwide. While its leveled out in some parts of the country, not everyone has seen improvements, and who knows where it will go in the coming months.

2. Consider getting travel insurance and understand what it will get you. Look for coverage that will offer protection if you get sick before the trip or during.

3. Don’t book anything you can’t cancel or change, so look at the fine print closely.

4. Start putting extra money away for more expensive transportation and lodging than we saw in 2020.

5. Plan to travel with precautions in place, even if you are vaccinated — Think lodging and restaurants. Or, perhaps you’d feel safer staying somewhere there’s an indoor mask mandate in place. That’s a phone call you’ll want to make so you know you’ll be comfortable on that next trip.

Another planning tip: You may want to find out if any of your destinations or excursions require a vaccine or negative COVID test. You’ll want to make sure you have time to get the test in advance.