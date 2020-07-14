Stretch Your Dollar: Planning a refundable trip amid the pandemic

As states reopen, you may be planning to take a vacation sometime soon. With all the uncertainty ahead, you may want to make sure it’s refundable. We’re s stretching your dollar with tips.

Planning anything during a pandemic is tricky, but it’s not impossible- Money.com has some suggestions that will lower your chances of dealing with any kind of financial headache along the way.

When you choose activities, keep it simple. A lot of moving parts opens you up to have something fall through. That means to buy your ticket for the activity – skip the guided tour or the van service you had coordinated with a group of people. It could cost you if you have to cancel or people back out.

Check the fine print – you want to know how far in advance you have to cancel to get your money back, how much you’ll actually get back and the circumstances in which the policy applies.

And use websites that can help you – Viator can help you filter out activities with no strings attached cancellation policy and get your guide rolled out free refunds whether the original vendor offers it or not.

The good news is fewer people are traveling so many attractions are more lenient with their cancellation policies. It’s just important you do your due diligence too to ensure your money is protected on vacation.