Stretch Your Dollar: Planning out your school supply list

(WTNH) — Back to school shopping isn’t what it used to be with so many families wondering if their kids will be in a classroom or learning from home. We’re is stretching your dollar with how to plan out your supply list.

Back to school shopping looks a lot different this year as parents and students navigate learning amid a pandemic. Experts at dealnews.com say the supply list has changed drastically.

“We’re seeing parents more concerned with tech instead of buying clothing for the kids. Laptops and tablets are higher up the list of priorities especially if the school district they’re in isn’t providing that to students.”

From tech to facemasks and hand sanitizer, students are preparing in a way they never have before. Perhaps the biggest challenge is avoiding crowds as you shop.

“If you’re not comfortable going into the stores or if there are extra restrictions to help cope with the pandemic, you don’t have to.”

DealNews’s Julie Ramhold said this isn’t like Black Friday where you have to be in-store for the doorbusters. It’s the same at your fingertip, but don’t wait – shipping delays can take you up to the school year.

Don’t feel pressure to buy if you still don’t know where your child will be learning. The deals aren’t expected to evolve so much in the coming weeks.

“If school doesn’t start back for another few weeks and you’re just not sure where it’s going to go yet, it’s ok to hold off.”

Remember to think about your child’s teacher as you throw the hand sanitizer into the cart. They’re going to need those supplies as well – which they usually pay for out of pocket. Getting them cleaning protects only helps to keep your child healthy too.