Stretch Your Dollar: Planning your Thanksgiving shopping

The day before Thanksgiving is not only the busiest travel day of the year, it’s also the day of planning for the busiest shopping weekend of the year. We are helping you stretch your dollar so you make smart money moves over the next few days.

Before the turkey is even put away, many of you will be dusting off your wallets for a busy night of shopping! Question is, do you have a plan in place? Experts say now’s the time to be scoping out the deals and map out your adventure.



“You can check out the flyers, check retailer websites and social media pages, find out all the best deals in advance. That way you are prepared before you come to the mall.”



Katherine Bolas with the Westfield Malls in Meriden and Trumbull say they open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving night, but some bigger anchor stores like Target and Best Buy start earlier at 5 p.m. So you may want to start there and focus on the low-inventory items that may sell out quickly.

If you’re against Thanksgiving Day shopping, Bolas says, “A lot of the stores will restock overnight and they even have more limited-edition doorbuster deals you can get when they open in the morning. But that’s something you’ll want to clarify now if there’s a hot item you have to have.”



Next, shoppers beware of those tempting offers at the register that involve saving money to open a store credit card. Decide now if you actually need or want a new credit card so you have a plan in the heat of the moment.

Vice President of Aegis Wealth Partners Michael Canning says don’t rush past the fine print. “Month interest-free sounds tempting, but you have to make sure you pay it all off by that timeline. Sometimes, there’s a recapture that goes for the full dollar amount that could be a surprising charge on your bill at the end of the timeline.”

Be sure to look for gift cards or rebate offers with purchase that trim costs further.

“At Target, if you’re looking for the iPhone 11, you can actually get a $200 gift card with your activation. Other stores are offering different rebates on items, so your purchase ends up being free when you send in a mail-in rebate.”

It’s important to repeat – don’t forget about the budget! A lot of people end the holiday season slightly depressed and a big reason for that is the pile of debt they’re left with when they overspend. You can have a pep talk with yourself now so that doesn’t happen.