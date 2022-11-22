(WTNH) — The biggest shopping event of the year is just a few days away, and coming up with a plan to maximize deals may feel overwhelming.

The holiday season is officially kicking off, as soon as the Thanksgiving meal is done on Thursday. Many families will start scrolling online or heading out the door in search of deals.

But with just about all retailers advertising some kind of savings, WalletHub has the top major retailers with the best average percentage for deals in categories like appliances, jewelry, and toys.

The top choice, according to WalletHub, is JCPenny!

That’s followed by Belk, Macy’s, Office Max, and Kohl’s rounding out the top five. Then following closely behind are Lenovo, Target, Big Lots, Academy Sports, and The Home Depot.

A tip for all you shoppers out there: the average discount for Black Friday is 37%, so you should aim for that discount and avoid higher bargain traps.

And remember, these are major retailers for Black Friday. Don’t forget to shop local on Small Business Saturday, take a look at your local mom-and-pop shops that would love your support!