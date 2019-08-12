Stretch Your Dollar: Preparing for hurricane season

(WTNH) — We’ve hit the middle of August this week and that means storm season is here. We are stretching your dollar with what to have prepared before any potential severe storms hit.

It’s been several years since a big hurricane hit Connecticut, but it’s not uncommon for super storms like Sandy to hit and cause crippling devastation. The approach of a storm like Sandy is not the time to consider your plan however, it’s now.

Don’t call to discuss your options during a hurricane warning because the companies generally have moratorium’s on lowering deductibles, adding coverage.

Bart Scott with Scott Insurance told News 8 reviewing your insurance policy is step one. Make sure you’re ready with protection you may realistically need based on where you live.

You also want to have important phone numbers handy, like a storm restoration business that you can call immediately. It’s a mistake to wait for your insurance company before you begin cleanup.



The insurance companies really want you to tarp everything, board anything up, to mitigate as much damage as you possibly can.

Take pictures along the way of everything you’ve done and save receipts for everything you’ve done as well.

Remember, power outages are very common here. Have the essentials like batteries, cases of water, and a supply kit stored in a safe place.

