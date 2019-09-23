Stretch Your Dollar: Prepping your garden in Fall for the seasons ahead

As we begin to see the seasons change on the first day of fall, you’ll want to remember what you need to do to maintain your property. We are stretching your dollar with three steps to start fall-prepping your gardens.

Fall is here and as the seasons change, it’s a sign you should make a change too. To stretch your dollar on landscaping in the spring, think about getting those bulb plants, tulips & daffodils ready now so they can go in the ground at the end of the year before the ground freezes.

If you plant your own bulbs and grow for the spring rather than buying later, you’ll save 50-75% of what you’d spend on a plant later.

Fall is also the perfect time to aerate your lawn and put in grass seed so the seed can mature before before the harsh summer months.

Keep a watch on those leaves as well. There’s reason to keep them from getting too comfortable on your lawn or in your garden. If they’re left there, they invite disease on your property, killing the grass and plants underneath them.

