NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Valentine’s Day may be the day that gets all the attention in February, but Monday is the big money-saver. We’re Stretching Your Dollar as we navigate Presidents’ Day deals.

Presidents’ Day offers an opportunity for a discount amidst an economy that’s still overheated. Deals are underway, and some will run through March.

Here are some deals for Presidents’ Day:

Seasonal Items

ABC reported that seasonal items are in, as winter clothes sales and starting to warm up on things like coats and boots.

Appliances

Presidents’ Day is also the day to look for a deal on appliances if needed. There’s also a bargain on deep freezers.

Lowes has up to $750 off appliances, while Home Depot has up to 25% off through March 1.

You can save up to $850 on refrigerators at Best Buy.

Mattresses

Mattress stores are offering deals like a king size for the price of a queen sale at Mattress Firm. This means that buyers could earn as much as $700 off.

All Bed In A Box companies like Caspar, Purple, or Saatva have sales between 35% and 50% off.

While many deals may last into March, that’s not the case for all. If there’s something you really want, today is the day to ensure a money-saver.

The next big money holiday after Monday is Memorial Day.