(WTNH) — From gas stations to driveways, or in this case in West Hartford just this week outside an auto repair shop, car thefts are on the rise.

Experts want you to know there are steps you can take to prevent becoming a target.

The first tip from consumer reports is to practice safe parking. Choose well-lit areas, and whether you’re home or not, make sure you bring the key fob with you and stow valuables out of sight.

Next, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings. It may sound obvious, but your instincts can alert you. Especially when you’re pumping gas or parking in public. Look around for someone loitering, and always lock the doors.

Lastly, remember if you install anti-theft devices, it not only protects you, but you can save yourself money on insurance — usually up to 15% off comprehensive coverage.

Experts say it’s time to pay attention to what you’re leaving in your car and start taking steps to protect yourself, as these cases rise in all communities.