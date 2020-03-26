Stretch Your Dollar: Price drop in gas prices due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus cases are rising across the country and here in Connecticut. Now, many people are working remotely, schools are out and businesses are closed, which is driving down gas prices.

A week into spring and this is usually the time of year we see a spike in gas prices. Well, that’s not the case this year. AAA Northeast says because Americans are staying home practicing social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, there is less traffic, which is driving down demand, increasing inventories and pushing pump prices down.

In Connecticut alone, gas prices have dropped 13 cents in a week, bringing the state average to $2.29.

The ongoing crude oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia is also contributing to the drop in prices.

If you’re still looking to score the best deal as you fuel up, here are four useful apps: Gas Buddy, Gas Guru, Waze, Dash.

AAA says while people continue to stay home and until the two countries end their standoff, domestic crude is likely to remain low.