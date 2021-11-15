Stretch Your Dollar: Prices have inflated for the holiday season, a look at how to save

(WTNH) – Retailers are in the holiday spirit, getting in on the decorations with Americans expected to spend a record nearly $1,000 per person over the holiday season on items. Those items are going to cost you more.

TVs are a very popular Black Friday item, which may have cost you $500 last year. This year, it’ll cost you more than $550 with TV inflation up 10.4 percent.

Clothing prices are up 4.3 percent while jewelry prices are up 7.5 percent. Furniture prices are up more than 13 percent.

One area that’s very popular this time of year has actually seen prices decline, and that’s toys. Prices are down about half a percent. As long as you buy them early, you stock up when you need to, and you don’t get in on the resale market where prices can be elevated, you should be able to get a decent deal.