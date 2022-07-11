(WTNH) – Sales have already started ahead of Amazon Prime Day’s massive deals. News 8 can help you stretch your dollar with a look at some of the best bargains.

Some shoppers are already getting ready to click on Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Monday morning, and with good reason, as the sale is only 48 hours away.

“They know that people are out there shopping,” said Kristin McGrath, a shopper, and editor at RetailMeNot.

The official sales extravaganza starts on Tuesday, and some Amazon brands will be up to 79% off. For example, a $49.99 Insignia 32-inch Fire TV is 72% off, and a $99.99 Amazon Fire 50-inch TV is 79% off.

Many big brand names will also be offering great deals on Amazon’s platform, such as Keurig, Calphalon Cookware, and American Girl Dolls. Also, toys can be expected at a discount, including offers from Mattel, Fisher-Price, Lego Star Wars, and Marvel.

Experts say that Amazon is “very aware” of consumers facing off against inflation at a 40-year high and is offering extra deals on essentials.

“Consumers are tightening their belts. Prime is going to be very heavy in back-to-school, clothing, pantry essentials, anything that shoppers need to stock up on but might not be able to otherwise afford due to inflation,” said McGrath.

For back-to-school deals, search for Elmer’s, Sharpie, and Pilot products, as they will all be discounted. Clothing will be reduced up to 40%, including items from Levi’s and Champion.

Amazon is setting a tone that other retailers will follow.

“Prime Day creates a lot of hype. So expect big-box retailers like Kohls and Target. Both have already announced sales and expect really good deals, there are really short-term big discounts on items that they need to offload,” said McGrath.