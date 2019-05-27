Stretch Your Dollar: Promo codes to help you save more on Memorial Day

Many of you will be attending Memorial Day services on Monday then grilling out or spending time with the family. However, you may also want to think about how you can save money today.

We are stretching your dollar with some promo codes that will help you save more on Memorial Day deals.

Promocodes.com released a list of codes to help you save more.

Look at Spring clothing on sale today – get an extra 25% off at JCPenney using the promo code: “26 go save”

Get an extra 20% off at Macy’s using the promo code “Memday”

Travel is another good one, so here are codes to help you save on your vacations:

Get money off your hotels.com booking on Monday using the promo code: “take4may2019” if you travel by June 30th.

You may also be able to save a little on travel at onetravel.com using the code: “memory27”

Historically, this is one of the best days to buy mattresses if you’re in the market. You may be able to get 60% off some models or get free bundle deals or delivery.

If you’ve been wanting to “spring” for the new mattress, today could be the day!

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.