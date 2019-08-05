Stretch Your Dollar: Protecting your online data after the latest Capital One data breach

(WTNH) — Millions of Capital One customers are starting this week wondering what to do next after their information was compromised in the latest massive data breach. We are stretching your dollar with what you should do to protect yourself.

Safely securing your data online — it’s a problem that’s getting worse, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The latest data breach targeted around 100 million Capital One customers in the U.S. and six million in Canada.

A 33-year-old female hacker from Seattle is now in custody, and the company says that it’s unlikely that the information was used for fraud.

They also say that no credit card numbers or log-ins were compromised. But, if you’re a Capital One customer concerned that you may be affected, here’s what you should do:

First, check your email – the company notified its customers of the data breach. They will offer free credit monitoring services for those who were affected.

Check your accounts and look at your statements for suspicious activity. If you find something odd, you should freeze your card.

“If they`ve been impacted by the data breach if they had their information stolen or lost dollars, they should let my office know that helps us to look at next steps for my office to take,” Bob Ferguson, Seattle Attorney General.

If you find suspicious activity, you can also freeze your credit. This ensures that no one will try to take a loan in your name.

It also means that no one can access your credit report. So if you apply for a loan, you’ll have to unfreeze your credit. Once you get credit monitoring, you should turn on the notifications, so that all activity under your I.D. will be sent to your inbox.

