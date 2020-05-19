Stretch Your Dollar: Protecting yourself from scammers amid the pandemic

As stimulus checks make their way to your bank accounts, be aware that scammers are getting creative to try and take it from you. We are stretching your dollar with five scams that have already cost consumers millions of dollars.

First robocall check scams, where someone pretends to be the IRS looking to deposit money into your account. They ask for personal information. Do not give it out. Remember the government already has your information. They’re ultimately looking to drain your account.

Next, the email and text scams. It’s similar where they pretend to be the IRS, but it’s a text or email. It has a link that claims to send you your stimulus money when you click it. Do not click these. Your device will be plagued with malware and your information will be stolen.

Number three – Identity theft scams. If you haven’t received your check yet, but the IRS website says you have, it’s possible you’re a victim of identity theft and a scammer has already stolen your information and claimed your check. If you think you’re a victim, you can report it at identitytheft.gov.

Four, Google search scams. Scammers have created copies of the official IRS “Get my payment” site. People are entering their information on these false sites. Do not put in any information on a site that’s not an official “.gov” or “.ca” site.

And lastly – third party stimulus check scams. People are claiming they can give you additional money in addition to the government.

You can avoid this by only believing programs reported by the government or reputable news outlets.