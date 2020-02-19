Stretch Your Dollar: Reaching those coveted financial goals

Owning a home has long been part of the American dream. But when it comes to many millennials, that dream appears out to reach because of poor credit scores, student debt, and expensive housing prices.

Consumer Reports says home equity accounts for the biggest portion of household net worth. But they do have tips on how to achieve financial goals without owning a home.

First, develop a savings mindset. Scrutinize your budget to free up cash.

Then, separate essential costs like rent and utilities from those vacations you want to take and dining out. Saving is an activity, not an amount so develop the habit.

Next, tackle your debts. Paying those cards down is a form of investing also because debt payments give you a guaranteed rate of return.

Third, if your employer offers it, make the most of your 401k. Try to increase the amount you stash away annually.

And speaking of employers, invest in your career. Financial security isn’t just about saving. You also want to continue to grow your income. Sometimes that does mean changing jobs or going from company to company every few years.

Lastly, earn higher rates on your savings. Long term savings are important, but the short term is just as important. Whether it be an emergency fund, for a wedding or down payment.