(WTNH) – Retailers are offering great summer savings as a result of a major inventory surplus. So, many are asking the big question: do I buy now or wait until after the Labor Day holiday?

Well, Labor Day’s super summer savings are already a go! Big brand stores are giving customers discounts on popular items due to the surplus that has flocked the shelves over the last year.

“Stores are not only left with the inventory that’s being returned but they’re also being left with the inventory that they overplanned for during the supply chain issue that was happening last holiday season,” said Hitha Herzog, a retail analyst and financial expert.

Adobe reported earlier this month that prices for electronics fell 9.3% in July compared to July 2021, and toys dropped 8.2% compared to last year.

The results, experts say, will be savings this fall that we have not seen in years, which means more cash in your pocket.

“We expect a lot of them to just be kicking off the end of this week, Don’t wait till Labor Day itself. In fact, you can probably start chopping as soon as 10 days before Labor Day. And getting as early as soon as possible is really smart because that’s when your selection is going to be the biggest,” said Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot.

Analysts say to buy things like televisions, computers, and your favorite classic toys and games. Plus, some home goods too!

A futon sofa at Target is now $159, which is down from $240 (which is 34% savings), and a 15-inch HP Envy is $300 off as part of Best Buy’s back-to-school deal.

You may also want to start a Christmas list, and if it’s a hot ticket item, now is the time to buy.