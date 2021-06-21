Stretch your Dollar: Retailers compete for your business on Prime Day with major sales

(GMA) — As Amazon gears up for Prime Day, other companies are getting ready with major sales of their own. We are stretching your dollar with strategies to help you save the most.

Walmart and Target are going head to head with Amazon and other retailers for your dollars on Prime Day.

“It has become very competitive. Amazon is, of course, the 800 pound gorilla in the room when it comes to e-commerce. Basically any retailer you’ve ever heard of probably has some sort of competing sale happening,” said Dave Kender, editor in chief of Reviewed.

Amazon is promising 48 hours of epic sales starting today. Target is offering not two but three days of savings with “Deal Days,” touting “no membership fees.”

Then there is Walmart, offering four days of sales with “Deals for Days” and teasing what it calls “Black Friday-like savings.” One of its deals is $300 off the iHome Nova Robot Vacuum and Mop, which normally costs $599.99.

“You could take an HP laptop or Bose headphones, put them on your Amazon cart, put them in your Best Buy cart, put them in your Walmart cart and then before you click buy, just have all three tabs open and take a look at the prices,” Kender said.

Amazon says to watch out for 50% off an Echo Dot, 25% off Mario Kart Live (part of their toy selection for kids) and up to 40% off on Graco Baby products.

“We really think customers are going to gravitate towards things to help them get back to that sort of normal life. Luggage, also beauty products, now that we’re going out and socializing with friends and family again,” said Kate Scarpa, a spokesperson for Amazon.

Look out for back to school supplies like Lenovo and HP laptops. Keep checking back over that 48 hour period on Amazon.com, as deals will continue to pop up.