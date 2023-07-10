(WTNH) — This week could be a bargain hunter’s dream. There’s Amazon Prime Day… and lots of big retailers have competing sales.

Retailers are rolling out steep discounts for shoppers. Target, Best Buy, and Wayfair are among the stores offering savings ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day Tuesday and Wednesday. The two-day event is for Prime members, who saved $1.7 billion on Prime Day goods last year.

“This was sort of a one-off event and now it’s become a really big deal holiday that lots of other retailers are getting in on,” a financial expert said. “So you’ll actually see big discounts across other retailers.”

Target’s biggest sale of the season is already in full-swing. Its week-long event showcases savings of up to 50% off through July 15 on Sun Squad items, 30% off kid apparel, and more.

Walmart’s Plus members can fill up their carts with a wide range of discounted products like Samsung wireless earbuds going for $49 instead of its usual $140.

At Amazon, the 9th generation Apple ipad is typically $329, but it will be slashed to $279 for prime members.

“With Apple deals, by and large, if you can get a discount of more than 10% on an Apple product, we consider that a good deal,” a financial expert said. “Now, those steeper discounts like the 20% off, are usually on older generation models, but they’re still really solid discounts.”

Also, look for discounts on items like Shark vacuums and Ring doorbell cams.