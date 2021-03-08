Stretch Your Dollar: Retailers giving back for International Women’s Day

(WTNH) — Monday is International Women’s Day, and to mark the occasion, many retailers are giving back as a way to celebrate.

Forbes highlighted 22 brands that are giving back, here are a few:

Anthropologie is giving a percentage of dress sales to “She’s the First,” an organization that works to ensure girls are educated, respected and heard.

Sephora is teaming up with “Project Glimmer,” an organization that seeks to build self-confidence in adolescent girls. Customers can redeem points for a charity award.

Outdoor Voices is donating 15% of its sales on Monday to the ACLU Women’s Rights Project.

A complete list of retailers can be found here.