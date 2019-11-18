Stretch Your Dollar: Retailers that are jumping ahead of holiday sales

In case you haven’t noticed, the shopping period between Thanksgiving and Christmas has six fewer days on the calendar than last year. That tighter schedule has created a race for holiday shoppers. We are stretching your dollar with retailers promising speedy deliveries to win more of your dollars.

Retailers have rolled out plans to attract more shoppers during the holidays and steal shoppers away from Amazon. To do that, they’re focusing on early deals, promising faster deliveries and beefing up in-store services.

Walmart kicked off holiday sales in late October. They’ve started to offer free next-day delivery on orders over $35 for more than 200,000 items.

Best Buy is also offering next-day deliveries on thousands of smaller items like tablets and headphones.

In stores, Walmart and Target will dedicate additional staff on the sales floor to help you find products and speed up checkout.

Target says it’s increasing holiday payroll by $50 million compared to last year. They also say they’ll increase the number of hours employees work during the holidays.

Despite fewer shopping days on the calendar this year, the National Retail Federation says holiday sales will not be impacted. It estimates retail sales in November and December will grow as much as 4.2 percent compared to last year.