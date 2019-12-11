Stretch Your Dollar: Reusable treasures as holiday gifts

Gifting used goods was once a no-no appears to be growing into a holiday trend with younger shoppers jumping into the re-sale and thrifting scene. We are stretching your dollar with a growing trend this year that has shoppers skipping big box stores and turning to reusable treasures.

“The competition is kinda fierce now, because you’re in the thrift stores and you’re seeing so many other people,” Karen Charles, thrift store shopper.

According to a new report from Accenture, 48 percent of those surveyed said they were willing to give second-hand apparel as gifts and 56 percent said they would welcome such gifts for themselves.

“Go frequently and see what’s new, what’s come in because things that are really good don’t stay long,” Gay Henry, thrift store shopper.

A new report by online consignment store thredUP projects the second-hand market to grow to $51 billion by 2023 as more people look to reduce their carbon footprint in the age of disposable fast fashion.

Meanwhile, a report by Accenture found that sustainability was high on consumer’s minds this holiday shopping season with half planning to choose delivery options with a lower environmental impact.

And it’s not just the environment. The thredUP report found people are ditching retail and hunting treasures at thrift stores, citing these reasons: The uniqueness, the value and the fun of the treasure hunt.

“What I love about thrifting is the thrill of it. The challenge in finding something unique that everybody else isn’t going to wear,” Neshanta Davis, thrift store shopper.