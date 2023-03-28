Conn. (WTNH) — As winter winds down — and you start getting outside for spring — take a hard look at your home and your insurance policy.

It may be time to switch things up for savings.

A lot can happen in a year that can have huge effects on your insurance costs and options, like getting married, divorced, starting a new job, bringing an aging family member into your home, or paying off your mortgage.

In addition, remodeling your home or adding onto it can have an impact. If you’ve made any investments in your time, energy, and money, make sure the work is covered in the event of an emergency. And be sure to take advantage of discounts available. Something as simple as adding a new alarm system could result in discounts.

Experts suggest you review your policy annually; life happens and as things change, you want to make sure you’re insured.

Insurance is easy to set it and forget it. Your auto insurance is another one you want to check every so often, especially if your commute to work has changed or you’ve added safety features.